How Time Flies 3/11/20

100 years ago

March 11, 1920: Chicago & Alton shops worker John P. Langhoff has died from the same malady that has claimed several of his co-workers in recent weeks. He died just a week short of his 42nd birthday. He leaves a wife, daughter, his father and several siblings to mourn him.

75 years ago

March 11, 1945: Pfc. Bruce McClure, 20, has been killed in action in Holland. He was a Bloomington boy, attended Franklin School, BHS, and quit school at IWU to enlist in the Army. His parents still live at 908 N. Prairie St.

50 years ago

March 11, 1970: Larry D. Denniston, 23, was charged with seven counts of armed robbery and the attempted murder of a Normal cop. Police also arrested a suspected companion. The arrest occurred in Bloomington where the officer saw a man in a ski mask using a gas station pay phone.

25 years ago

March 11, 1995: A fraud suspect charged with stealing $320,000 from Bloomington’s Central Production Credit Association is back in custody. Thomas Downs of Hinsdale failed to show for a court date and has bounced around since. Finally he called the FBI here and asked about his options.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.