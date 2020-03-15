How Time Flies 3/15/20

100 years ago

March 15, 1920: The state health department’s report: the illness that has beset workers at the C&A shops is typhoid as suspected and is spread by water. Several workers have died of the disease recently. Several others are still sick, and their homes have been ordered quarantined.

75 years ago

March 15, 1945: The Americans have won the battle on Iwo Jima, and the American flag now flies on top of a Japanese bunker overlooking the island. Pockets of enemy resistance remain but the island is taken. The cost was high with 4,189 American dead at last report.

50 years ago

March 15, 1970: Bloomington has grown but the police department hasn’t, at least not enough. So, Mayor Walter Bittner proposes adding 18 officers to keep up with growing crime and accident statistics. To pay for it, a police protection tax is on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

25 years ago

March 15, 1995: The Unit 5 school board will buy 83 acres from IWU on CR 1700 N between Airport and Towanda-Barnes roads. The price will be almost $1 million. The board has been considering a third high school to eventually replace NCHS on Kingsley Street.

