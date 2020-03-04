How Time Flies 3/4/20

100 years ago

March 4, 1920: This winter’s drought was broken by Bloomington’s first rainfall in weeks. The local cisterns were almost all dry, and the downpour of last night will increase the supply of soft water. This winter has had little snowfall. But now it’s March, so more storms lie ahead.

75 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1945: Local doctors are swamped with calls for minor ills. The McLean County Medical Society says a little home remedy would go a long way toward relieving overworked physicians. Remember, the society says, half the doctors are in the service so there’s a shortage.

50 years ago

March 4, 1970: Normal Mayor Charles Baugh took it personally when voters approved a switch to the council-manager form of government. He resigned without giving a date for leaving office. Baugh had campaigned against the change and called the results a no-confidence vote.

25 years ago

March 4, 1995: A California-based firm has bought the Stroink Pathology Laboratories on South Mercer Avenue. Dr. Hans Stroink will continue as pathologist and Susan Stroink-Pickering will stay on as manager. The new owner has labs in 45 states.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.