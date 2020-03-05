How Time Flies 3/5/20

100 years ago

March 5, 1920: After a relatively mild winter, Bloomington was slapped with a March blizzard. It began as rain Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Then the mercury fell and the rain became snow and ice. It was enough to make a Dakota blizzard jealous.

75 years ago

March 5, 1945: Second Lt. Robert Stroh, formerly of Bloomington, was killed when two military planes crashed in midair. The crash occurred in southeast Illinois. Both planes were C-47 cargo planes attempting to land at George Field near Lawrenceville.

50 years ago

March 5, 1970: Loss is estimated at $100,000 in a stable fire at Timberline Farms near Goodfield. Ten horses, valued at $32,000 died in the fire, but most of the animals got out. The blaze apparently was electrical in origin. Owner Forest Lemons plans to rebuild.

25 years ago

March 5, 1995: Kids still say the darnedest things. In response to a request in The Flying Horse section of the paper, they predicted the year 2025. Kids foresee a woman president, flying cars, and the O. J. Simpson case finally being over. And kids will run the world, one predicted.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.