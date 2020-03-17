How Time Flies 3/17/20

100 years ago
March 17, 1920: Colfax farmer-inventor Robert Meharry, 55, has died of cancer. His two-row corn husking machine was a project 24 years in the making. In the past several weeks the husker was finished but by then Meharry was too sick to attend the demonstration.
75 years ago
March 17, 1945: Sgt. Melvin Appell of Normal was fatally wounded in action on Luzon in the Philippines. He died after several hours. The news was a hard blow to his parents here. They were first informed that his wounds were slight but learned a few hours later that he had died.
50 years ago
March 17, 1970: A construction worker was killed when he fell 64 feet at the Wood Hill Tower building site at Main and Wood streets. Then about 80 co-workers refused to work at the site until a state inspector declares the job site safe. The stoppage was not a strike.
25 years ago
March 17, 1995: LeRoy Burden’s house burned to the ground outside Shirley, despite the efforts of three township fire departments to save it. But Burden took a positive view, calling the loss “just stuff.” The important thing was that no one was hurt, he said.
