How Time Flies 3/13/20

100 years ago

March 13, 1920: The Illinois Water Survey has tested 18 samples of the water at the C&A rail shops, where several men have died recently. The tests concluded that the water was unfit to drink on Jan. 20, but that it is all right now.

75 years ago

March 13, 1945: Two workers at the Lincoln Sand & Gravel Co. discovered a fish kill as the ice melted on the company lake. It’s estimated 15,000 fish died under the ice, including carp, bass, crappie and bluegills. A 25-pound carp was pulled from the water, as was a seven-pound bass.

50 years ago

March 13, 1970: Illinois’ newest railroad, the Monticello & Sangamon Valley, was born with the purchase of two steam engines and four miles of abandoned roadbed. Now its founders have to put it together into an operating museum line, which they hope to do this summer.

25 years ago

March 13, 1995: Piano tuner Ron Scott got home from a business call and found a box on his front porch. It had been stolen from his van five years ago and contained original copies of his business records. He has no idea who took them, returned them or found out where he lives.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.