How Time Flies 3/29/20

100 years ago

March 29, 1920: Gertrude Miller, whose parents live on Vale Street, has been noted for her efforts to develop a “House of Christian Service” in Dayton, Ohio. A Dayton paper says it’s the first of its kind in Ohio, and will focus on Christianizing and Americanizing immigrants.

75 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

March 29, 1945: Work begins next week on a new airport just off Route 24 at Chatsworth. When completed, it will be about equidistant from other airports at Kankakee, Danville and Bloomington. The high school is nearby, and it may offer student aviation courses.

50 years ago

March 29, 1970: A Bloomington family of three escaped with their lives when a locomotive hit their car at the Lincoln Street crossing. The driver got a ticket but this unprotected crossing is a sore spot with city officials. It’s the third accident there since Jan. 1.

25 years ago

March 29, 1995: Demolition is underway at The How store building in the LeRoy business district. The structure was falling apart and becoming a threat to public safety. Work began Monday and most of the building is gone now. Stark Excavating is doing the job.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.