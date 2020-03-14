How Time Flies 3/14/20

100 years ago

March 14, 1920: Bloomington school superintendent John Stableton will resign at the end of the school year after 19 years. Stableton plans to give up teaching altogether. He says he’ll go to Ohio and work with his brother, who raises flowers and sells to florists in the Cincinnati area.

75 years ago

March 14, 1945: Penicillin, the new wonder drug, will go on sale Thursday in area drug stores. But it will be available only to doctors and hospitals. Penicillin has rapid healing powers and was developed shortly after the war began. The military gets priority on its availability.

50 years ago

March 14, 1970: State’s Attorney Paul Welch has filed suit in an attempt to prevent a proposed rock festival later this year near Heyworth. The suit contends the festival violates laws on zoning, alcohol sales and more. The headliners have been announced and tickets are selling.

25 years ago

March 14, 1995: James Reid was charged with the Sunday hammer murder on South East Street. It was allegedly a case of domestic violence. Judge Robb had ordered Reid to have no contact with the victim for two years because of her complaints of his alleged abuse.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.