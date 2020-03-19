How Time Flies 3/19/20

100 years ago

March 19, 1920: The Newmarket store held its grand opening last night with bargains to attract buyers and souvenir roses and carnations for all visitors. The store represents some “nerve” and faith in the customers. The building is huge, at the corner of Front, Center and Madison.

75 years ago

March 19, 1945: When Thomas of Grinsell of Bloomington died, he left much of his $95,000 estate to Catholic schools and charities. St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bloomington will get $2,000; St. Joseph’s Church in Chenoa will get $1,000. A lot of money went to Peoria concerns.

50 years ago

March 19, 1970: Construction workers went back to their jobs at the Wood Hill Tower site after a safety inspection was made. Its results aren’t available yet. The workers walked off their jobs after a worker fell to his death while working on the eighth floor.

25 years ago

March 19, 1995: An Atlanta man died as the apparent result of a fire in his mobile home. The man was found on the floor by the couch, where the fire is believed to have started. The Atlanta police and state fire marshal’s office are investigating.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.