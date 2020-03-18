How Time Flies 3/18/20

100 years ago

March 18, 1920: Decatur voters overwhelmingly approved a bond issue to create a lake for use as a water supply. Decatur gets its drinking water from the Sangamon River but needs more. Bloomington gets its water from wells, but they have sometimes run almost dry.

75 years ago

March 18, 1945: Sylvania Electric Products will build a $250,000 plant on Route 150 across from Lakeside Country Club. It will bring 1,500 jobs to town eventually, making products for peace and wartime. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held this morning.

50 years ago

March 18, 1970: Bloomington voters approved a new police protection tax. Results showed an east-west split: only one west-side precinct approved the tax, and only one east-side precinct rejected it. The passage means Bloomington will have 66 police officers by 1976.

25 years ago

March 18, 1995: Tobin’s Pizza at Main and Division streets was turned into a drive-in last night. An accident on Main Street sent a car careening through a dining room window. No one was hurt. Tobin’s closed early but will reopen this afternoon at 4:30.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.