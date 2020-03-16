How Time Flies 3/16/20

100 years ago

March 16, 1920: C&A shop workers went on strike, demanding a new drinking water system to replace the one that gave them typhoid-infected water to drink. Meanwhile a search for the source of the typhoid is in progress, but railroad officials are tight-lipped about it.

75 years ago

March 16, 1945: Williams Oil-O-Matic President William Matheson is being hailed as a “fighting captain of industry” by Finance, a national business magazine. In addition to the three-page article, Matheson was pictured on the cover of this month’s edition.

50 years ago

March 16, 1970: Danvers Public Library is moving into a new home. Volunteers are doing much of the packing and heavy lifting. Since 1915 the library has been in a former classroom. The new home will be a former doctor’s office on South West Street.

25 years ago

March 16, 1995: The Farmer City Fair and the stock car races have been cancelled this year. The cancellations stem from the uncertainty over PFT- Roberson Co.’s possible purchase of the fairgrounds for business expansion. The city wants them to buy other land, but the firm may leave town.

