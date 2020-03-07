How Time Flies 3/7/20

100 years ago

March 7, 1920: In a special election, a small percentage of all Bloomington voters gave an emphatic “yes” to raising teacher salaries. The result will be a tax increase, and the average teacher pay of $100 per month will be raised to almost $133. The vote was 1,085-269.

75 years ago

March 7, 1945: News from the front has been good this week. Americans captured the German city of Cologne last night and are advancing toward Berlin. In the Pacific, Gen. Douglas MacArthur says American forces killed 90,000 Japanese on Luzon Island and routed 60,000 others.

50 years ago

March 7, 1970: The Rodgers Gerhardt shoe store in downtown Bloomington will continue after the death of its owner, John Rodgers. In his will, Rodgers ordered that the mortgage on the store be paid from his estate, which amounted to $183,000. The rest goes to family members.

25 years ago

March 7, 1995: The Clark bar’s future is looking grim. The Pittsburgh-based company recently sold to an entrepreneur who is now under investigation for bank fraud and is in foreclosure. Production has stopped in Pittsburgh, and it may be moved to Centralia if it resumes.

