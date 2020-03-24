How Time Flies 3/24/20

100 years ago

March 24, 1920: Pipefitters from the C&A Railroad began laying a new water line for drinking water at the shops. It will connect with the city main on Morris Avenue and will be separate from all other sources. This is an effort to eliminate the contaminated water at the shops.

75 years ago

March 24, 1945: Pfc. Lloyd Fleischer of Downs was killed in action on Iwo Jima. He had been previously decorated for outstanding performance in combat. Also, Staff Sgt. David Thompson of Arrowsmith was killed in Germany. Among his survivors is a seven-year-old brother at home.

50 years ago

March 24, 1970: We will lose nickel parking in downtown Bloomington. City Council has approved raising the rates to a dime an hour as soon as the new meters are delivered in April. The Downtown Council, a merchants group, endorsed the rate hike for the first time.

25 years ago

March 24, 1995: The vacant duplex at 401 W. Grove St. was seriously damaged by fire. It would have been torn down anyway but it may have been hard for owner Robert Balle. He said his father built the house as a duplex for his mother in 1915. The total cost then was $3,000.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.