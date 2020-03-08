How Time Flies 3/8/20

100 years ago

March 8, 1920: Second Presbyterian Church has ordered a new pipe organ from the Estey Organ Co. in Brattleboro, Vt. The cost will be $10,000 (about $127,000 in modern day dollars). It will be started at once in the factory, so it won’t be installed until around Sept. 1.

75 years ago

March 8, 1945: When his 150-pound Great Dane disappeared, Otto G. Beich put an ad in the paper offering a reward for its return. Beich is part of the Beich Candy family, and the reward is 100 candy bars. The dog answers to “Eric,” if you happen to see him.

50 years ago

March 8, 1970: Lt. James Bowers III of Bloomington has been awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in Vietnam. The medal was awarded for his leadership against the enemy during combat. Bowers is a graduate of ISU.

25 years ago

March 8, 1995: A car ran a stoplight and crashed into a city bus in Rockford. The bus rolled through the front of Parthenio’s lunch counter restaurant. One person was killed and 16 were injured. It’s not known if the snow and ice on the ground contributed to the accident.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.