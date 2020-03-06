How Time Flies 3/6/20

100 years ago

March 6, 1920: That strange disease, believed to be typhoid fever, has claimed another victim at the C&A rail shops. Merle Jetton, 20, was a pipe fitter in the shops. He had been in the hospital for two weeks. He attended Normal High School and then worked three years in the shops.

75 years ago

March 6, 1945: Delmar D. Darrah, 76, who wrote and produced the American Passion Play in Bloomington, died at his home in the Lafayette Apartments. He was at work on the 1945 presentation of the play when he died. This year’s play will go on as a memorial to Darrah.

50 years ago

March 6, 1970: Peace returned to the halls of BHS after several days of racial unrest. Student Council leaders and school officials, a racially mixed group, were credited with bringing about harmony again. With blacks and whites not fighting each other, we can work again, one said.

25 years ago

March 6, 1995: Your Future magazine lists the best and worst cities for young urban professionals, or yuppies. At the bottom: Decatur. The top four are Hong Kong; Tampa; Austin, Texas; and Fort Collins, Colo. Projected job growth was a big factor in the rankings.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.