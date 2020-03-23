How Time Flies 3/23/20

100 years ago

March 23, 1920: A big murder trial is in progress. It’s a Peoria case, being tried at Bloomington on a change of venue. A photo in today’s paper shows all 12 jurors posing for the camera, along with the bailiffs and sheriff. Next day a juror came down with the mumps, forcing a delay.

75 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

March 23, 1945: Pfc. Corwin Hibbens is home while he recovers from 11 wounds suffered at the hands of the Japanese in New Guinea. He is not superstitious, but has been treated at 13 hospitals during his recovery. His home is at 1313 S. Madison St. in Bloomington.

50 years ago

March 23, 1970: Bloomington letter carriers ended their walkout after 41½ hours. They returned to work at the request of their national union president. Normal carriers never did strike. Elsewhere the strike continues, and the Army is sorting mail in New York City.

25 years ago

March 23, 1995: The Children’s Discovery Museum gave a preview of its new quarters at 716 E. Empire St. Corporate donors, volunteers and their families saw and did what the public will see, touch and handle starting next week. The museum offers hands-on experiences for kids.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.