How Time Flies 3/12/20

100 years ago

March 12, 1920: A downpour turned Sugar Creek, just north of Bloomington, into a large lake. The fire department evacuated families on North Main Street, as did Normal FD on the other side of the rising creek. Twenty-five hogs were drowned and the canning factory was partly submerged.

75 years ago

March 12, 1945: Lt. j.g. Walter E. Finger of rural Bloomington has been posthumously awarded the Navy’s Air Medal. Finger was a carrier-based combat pilot who led his dive bomber group in an aggressive attack on Japanese shipping. They probably sank a tanker.

50 years ago

March 12, 1970: A lone gunman who wore a gray mask robbed the bank in Latham, in Logan County. He locked four bank employees in the vault and made a clean getaway. Bank officials don’t know yet how much money he took, but said it appears it was quite a bit.

25 years ago

March 12, 1995: An apparent hammer murder shattered the normal quiet of the 800 block of South East Street today. A witness said a man screaming obscenities chased four people out of the house with a hammer. A woman inside was dead. The man is in custody pending charges.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

