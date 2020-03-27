How Time Flies 3/27/20

100 years ago

March 27, 1920: President W. G. Bierd of the C&A Railroad said he would favor compensating families of Bloomington shopmen who died recently on the job. The cause has been traced to water-borne typhoid fever. Bierd spoke to Bloomington Association of Commerce.

75 years ago

March 27, 1945: Emil Finkbohner and George Summers did something unusual, but took half a century to get it done. They are members of the International Typographical Union, and have held continuous membership for 50 years. For that, both men were awarded 50-year pins.

50 years ago

March 27, 1970: Mayor Walter Bittner said 28 candidates have applied for the upcoming city manager vacancy. Most have answered an ad placed in a trade journal for city managers. Present manager Wes McAllister leaves in April for a similar job in Sioux City, Iowa.

25 years ago

March 27, 1995: After May 1, people living in historic districts can apply for up to $2,500 in home fix-up grants from the city. The money must be used for exterior projects. With historic homes, it can cost more to do things well or right, says a historic preservation commission member.

