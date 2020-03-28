How Time Flies 3/28/20

100 years ago

March 28, 1920: Bloomington has a new roof law, meaning the end of wooden shingles over the next 12 years. Violations of the new law will result in fines ranging from $10 to $200. Fire Chief Henry Mayer was happy, since he’s bitterly opposed to flammable roofing material.

75 years ago

March 28, 1945: Sgt. Clarence Anderson, 28, who was listed as missing, has now been re-listed as killed. His last known action was earlier this month in Germany. He was a BHS graduate who worked for Irvin Brothers bottlers and American Foundry & Furnace before the war.

50 years ago

March 28, 1970: Eureka College will name its newest building for the Reagan brothers, Ronald and Neil. It will be dedicated sometime this year. Reagan Hall will house physical education facilities and an activities center. The Reagan brothers were big men on campus in the 1930s.

25 years ago

March 28, 1995: Without discussion, the Bloomington City Council approved annexation of the proposed new McLean County fairgrounds site. It’s a 100-acre plot on the northwest corner of Ireland Grove and Towanda Barnes roads. But it’s undecided whether the fair will move there.

