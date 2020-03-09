How Time Flies 3/9/20

100 years ago
March 9, 1920: LeRoy has solved its water problem with the sinking of three wells, each about 200 feet deep, about half a mile northwest of the downtown standpipe. The original wells were closer to the standpipe, but they were going dry. The “new” water is of excellent quality.
75 years ago
March 9, 1945: We are getting word of the first known Bloomington casualty on Iwo Jima. He’s Paul Keller, a Marine who lives at 1223 E. Grove St. with his parents. Keller was wounded and has been flown to a Navy hospital in the Pacific for treatment.
50 years ago
March 9, 1970: Police arrested a suspect in seven of 11 recent robberies after a new pair of stickups today. Normal policeman Frank Filliponi, on his way to eat in Bloomington, nabbed the suspect at a gas station. There was a struggle, a gun went off, but no one was hit.
25 years ago
March 9, 1995: Bloomington firemen saved a burning house at 919 W. Grove St., but it was an emotional scene. Five kids lived there and a 7-year-old boy had to be held from running back inside to save a cat. When the smoke cleared, the cat, a dog and another cat were safe.
Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.