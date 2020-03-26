How Time Flies 3/26/20

100 years ago

March 26, 1920: Heavy rains have once again flooded the streets of Normal. This isn’t as bad as the flooding of two weeks ago, for which Normal residents can be grateful. The C&A underpass was flooded out for about six hours, cutting off streetcar service to part of the town.

75 years ago

March 26, 1945: Pfc. Lynn Ross, of 505 S. East St., was reported killed in action on Iwo Jima. His parents got the news in a telegram from the War Department. Further details about Ross and his service were not immediately available.

50 years ago

March 26, 1970: A few days after spring came, Old Man Winter made a curtain call. He brought the season’s worst snowstorm. Among the storm injuries was County Board member Russell Glaesner, who cut his fingers while trying to unclog a snowblower at his home.

25 years ago

March 26, 1995: Officials have set April 1 as the closing date for the Locust Street bridge over the rail yard. It has stood since 1917, when it replaced the original. Since then, traffic has increased and it’s time to build a replacement. The new bridge will be wider, longer and higher.

