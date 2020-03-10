How Time Flies 3/10/20

100 years ago

March 10, 1920: An old railroad conductor with 36 years of service lamented that cars and trucks are eroding the railroads’ business. He predicted that as “hard roads” are built, business will fall off even more quickly.

75 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1945: Staff Sgt. Jack Roehmer of Bloomington has died in Germany. The War Department telegram to his parents gave no details. Roehmer was part of the mechanized cavalry and was at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a BHS and U of I graduate before he enlisted in 1942.

50 years ago

March 10, 1970: Pfc. Donald Taylor of Weston was killed in Vietnam. His unit came under a surprise attack in their night defense position last Thursday night, his parents were informed. Taylor, 20, was a 1967 graduate of Chenoa High School and had entered the service last July.

25 years ago

March 10, 1995: Anthony Gallagher, 49, was convicted of setting fire to a Shirley farmhouse in 1992. He could go to jail for 14 years. Prosecutors called Gallagher a con man who tried to hire a hit man to kill a key witness against him. He faces a separate arson trial in Champaign County.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.