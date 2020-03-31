How Time Flies 3/31/20

100 years ago

March 31, 1920: The former E.C. Hyde home, 820 E. Jefferson, is being remodeled into apartments. Current owner W. F. Engle is having the work done. E.C. Hyde was a prominent merchant, and the house was a stately single-family brick home in its heyday.

75 years ago

March 31, 1945: Sgt. Henry Holloway has been killed in action over England. He was from Lexington, where his father still resides. And Pvt. Marion Harpster has been reclassified from missing to killed in action in Germany. He has a sister living in Heyworth.

50 years ago

March 31, 1970: Political leadership in McLean County still looks like Roger Joslin and John Baldini. Joslin was re-elected as McLean County chairman of the Republicans; Baldini was re-elected chairman of the Democrats. Both meetings were held last night.

25 years ago

March 31, 1995: The ISU lab schools face a $454,000 budget deficit for next year. As a result, U High will lay off 14 nontenured teachers; Metcalf School will lay off three. Most have only been on faculty for a couple of years. If finances improve, some teachers could be reinstated.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.