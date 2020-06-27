MASTER NAMES & FACES 10/02/17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Two Central Illinois contestants from the Normal Woman's Christian Temperance Union have received national awards.

Cadence Hambleton of Bloomington Junior High School received first place in the 2017 WCTU Division II (grades 7-9) National Essay Contest, earning a total of $190. The title of her 300-500 word essay was "Effects of Tobacco Use on Families."

Alexandra Williams of Heyworth High School, received third place in the 2017 WCTU Division III (grades 10-12) National Essay Contest, earning a total of $205. The title of her 600-1,000 word essay was "Consequences of Using Alcohol."

Each year the Normal WCTU sponsors coloring, poster and essay contests for McLean and Tazewell counties that promote abstinence and present a message about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs. These students won at the county and state levels before advancing to the national contest.

