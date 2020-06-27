MASTER NAMES & FACES 10/02/17

MISCELLANEOUS
WCTU essays
NORMAL — Two Central Illinois contestants from the Normal Woman's Christian Temperance Union have received national awards.
Cadence Hambleton of Bloomington Junior High School received first place in the 2017 WCTU Division II (grades 7-9) National Essay Contest, earning a total of $190. The title of her 300-500 word essay was "Effects of Tobacco Use on Families."
Alexandra Williams of Heyworth High School, received third place in the 2017 WCTU Division III (grades 10-12) National Essay Contest, earning a total of $205. The title of her 600-1,000 word essay was "Consequences of Using Alcohol."
Each year the Normal WCTU sponsors coloring, poster and essay contests for McLean and Tazewell counties that promote abstinence and present a message about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs. These students won at the county and state levels before advancing to the national contest.
SECONDARY HONORS
Rotary
NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club has named students of the month for September. They are Tyler Dunn, Normal Community West High School; Halley Kirshenbaum, Normal Community High School; Rohan Kamatar, University High School; and Gavin Legett, Bloomington Area Career Center.
Dunn, son of James and Melissa Dunn of Normal, volunteers with Fairview PTO babysitting, Midwest Food Bank, Home Sweet Home Ministries, and participates in cross country, track and business club.
Kirshenbaum, daughter of Jeff and Leza Kirshenbaum of Bloomington, volunteers with Interact and social studies clubs and is president of church youth group and historian of Student Council.
Kamatar, the son of Aiti and Vijay Kamatar of Bloomington, is a U-link mentor and member of Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, and participates in cross country, track, math team and Student Senate.
Legett, son of Bill and Lisa Legett of Normal, plays hockey and has been a member of Danvers fire cadet program and El Paso Fire Explorer program, BACC Technical Honors Society and was program student of the year for fire science.
MISCELLANEOUS
Master gardeners
BLOOMINGTON — Area Master Gardeners and an area garden were award winners at the annual state Master Gardener conference.
2017 Outstanding Illinois Master Gardeners include Sandy Knight, Livingston County; Tracy Burr, Carolyn Erwin, Tudy Schmied, Pat Warren, Bob Williams and Rose Yahnig, all of McLean County; and Nancy Carls, Woodford County. Only the top 2 percent of Illinois Master Gardeners receive the award annually.
Sustained Excellence award winners were Dee Woodburn, Livingston County; Kathy Mundell-Bligh and Jim Schmidt, both of McLean County; and Jack Pfaffmann, Woodford County. The award honors Illinois Master Gardeners who have previously received the outstanding award and have continued to demonstrate distinction in the program. Only 10 of these awards were given this year.
The Community Cancer Center Healing Garden received a state teamwork award. McLean County Master Gardeners on the team were Sue Farrell-Stroyan, Chris Kraft, Sharon O’Neall, Amy Davis, Mary Jane Bohall, Lenore Clark, Tom Creswell, Susan Crumbaugh, Mary Dellorto, Jaci Dixon, John Elterich, Pat Epsicokhan, Patti Florez, Barb Gaffron, Karen Irvin, Sharon Jaeger, Michaela Kent, Nancy Komlanc, Linda Larsen, Madelon Newsom, Kathie Otto, Sandra Parker, Tudy Schmied, Arlene Stark, Donna Thiel, Barb Wells, Bob Williams, Irene Wieties, Rita Yordy and Mary Jane Zook. Also contributing to the garden were volunteers from the Cancer Center, Master Naturalists and patient families, and local garden centers and landscaping businesses.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!