MASTER NAMES & FACES 12/12/17

SCHOLARSHIPS
Community Players
STREATOR — Community Players of Streator has awarded scholarships to several Pantagraph-area students. Recipients qualified for the $300 scholarship because they are currently enrolled in a two-year or four-year college or university and have been involved in some capacity at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator in the past five years.
Pantagraph-area recipients with school and major include Streator residents, Matthew Retoff, Purdue University, computer science; Nathan Hollinsaid, Tufts University, clinical psychology; Ryan Flanigan, Bradley University, mechanical engineering; and Andion San Gabriel, University of California-Berkeley, pre-med/psychology; and Wenona resident, Daniel Breyne, Illinois Valley Community College, chemistry.
SCHOLARSHIP
UIS
NORMAL — Alexandra Thomsen of Normal, a senior at Normal Community High School, has been awarded a $10,000 Lincoln Scholarship for tuition over four years from the University of Illinois, Springfield.
The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of four years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.
COLLEGE HONOR
Nursing honor society
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area students were inducted into the Lakeview College of Nursing Honor Society for the fall 2017 semester. They are Regina Dawson of Ransom and Wendi Weidner of Gibson City.
To be considered for the honor society, each student was required to be in the top 1/3 of their graduating class, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better, and demonstrate leadership and service through their activities.
MISCELLANEOUS
McDonald's grant
BLOOMINGTON — James Broach, teacher at Evans Junior High School in Bloomington, has been named a recipient of a 2017 MAC Grant from McDonald’s Restaurants of Peoria/Bloomington.
This $500 grant will be used to fund podcasting in the classroom, allowing sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students to plan, create and edit their podcasts in their language art classes.
The MAC Grant program provides up to $500 to middle school teachers interested in creating meaningful and interactive educational projects for sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students. This year, McDonald’s Restaurants of Peoria/Bloomington awarded more than $4,500 in grant money to area teachers.
