MASTER NAMES & FACES 12/12/17

Nursing honor society

BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area students were inducted into the Lakeview College of Nursing Honor Society for the fall 2017 semester. They are Regina Dawson of Ransom and Wendi Weidner of Gibson City.

To be considered for the honor society, each student was required to be in the top 1/3 of their graduating class, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better, and demonstrate leadership and service through their activities.

MISCELLANEOUS

McDonald's grant

BLOOMINGTON — James Broach, teacher at Evans Junior High School in Bloomington, has been named a recipient of a 2017 MAC Grant from McDonald’s Restaurants of Peoria/Bloomington.

This $500 grant will be used to fund podcasting in the classroom, allowing sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students to plan, create and edit their podcasts in their language art classes.

The MAC Grant program provides up to $500 to middle school teachers interested in creating meaningful and interactive educational projects for sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students. This year, McDonald’s Restaurants of Peoria/Bloomington awarded more than $4,500 in grant money to area teachers.

