Names and Face 09/26/17

Receiving $2,000 were Kacie Haag, Emington, and Colin Stark, Pontiac.

Receiving $1,500 was Marti Maul, Cissna Park.

Receiving $1,000 was Laine Honegger, Forrest.

COLLEGE HONORS

Illinois State

NORMAL - Two Pantagraph-area residents will be honored by the Illinois State University College of Education.

Among three inductees to the Hall of Fame will be Pamela Rosa, Bloomington, who earned her bachelor’s in elementary education and master’s in educational administration from Illinois State in 1986 and 1992.

She has served as a teacher, coach, school and district-level administrator, and consultant. In 2012, she established Rosa Educational Consulting Inc., which delivers workshops to P-12 educators across the U.S.

Named an outstanding young alumni is Rachel Hughart, Normal, who earned her bachelor’s in middle level education from Illinois State in 2013 and is pursuing her master’s in teaching and learning from the university.