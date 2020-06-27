Names and Face 09/26/17

GRADUATE
Wichita State
NORMAL - A Normal student is a summer graduate of Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.
Lucas Roth earned a master of physician assistant degree.
SCHOLARSHIPS
National Merit
BLOOMINGTON — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced semifinalists in its National Merit Scholarship Program. The high school seniors have opportunity to compete for 7,500 National Merit scholarships.
Pantagraph-area semifinalists, by school, are:
Bloomington High School: Prithiv Kumar.
Normal Community High School: Benjamin Braun, Bhavana Ravala.
Olympia High School, Stanford: Morgan Aldridge.
University High School, Normal: LeeAnn Broderick, Alena Culbertson, Alok Kamatar, Melissa Reiss, Stephanie Soukup.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Pork Producers
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Pork Producers Association has announced winners of its scholarships through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.
Receiving $2,000 were Kacie Haag, Emington, and Colin Stark, Pontiac.
Receiving $1,500 was Marti Maul, Cissna Park.
Receiving $1,000 was Laine Honegger, Forrest.
COLLEGE HONORS
Illinois State
NORMAL - Two Pantagraph-area residents will be honored by the Illinois State University College of Education.
Among three inductees to the Hall of Fame will be Pamela Rosa, Bloomington, who earned her bachelor’s in elementary education and master’s in educational administration from Illinois State in 1986 and 1992.
She has served as a teacher, coach, school and district-level administrator, and consultant. In 2012, she established Rosa Educational Consulting Inc., which delivers workshops to P-12 educators across the U.S.
Named an outstanding young alumni is Rachel Hughart, Normal, who earned her bachelor’s in middle level education from Illinois State in 2013 and is pursuing her master’s in teaching and learning from the university.
The fifth-year teacher is an educational technologist who is lauded for her classroom management strategies at Evans Junior High in Bloomington and has presented her strategies at more than a dozen conferences.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Indiana Univ.
NORMAL — Michael Mosley, graduate of University High School, Normal, was one of 28 students named William R. Fry Scholars at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Scholars receive funding toward standard tuition and fees, and an adviser and Kelley student mentor.
MISCELLANEOUS
Legislator
BLOOMINGTON — State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, a former McLean County coroner, has been awarded Legislator of the Year for 2017 by the members of the Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association.
Brady has been chief sponsor or co-sponsor of several pieces of legislation that directly impact the operations of coroners’ and medical examiners offices across the state of Illinois and the operations of Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.
SECONDARY HONORS
National Merit
BLOOMINGTON — Isaac Garey and Christiaan Noyes, seniors at Cornerstone Christian Academy, Bloomington, have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are among about 34,000 Commended Students in the nation recognized for their academic promise and placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
SECONDARY HONORS
Rotary
NORMAL — The Normal Rotary Club has named students of the month for September. They are Tyler Dunn, Normal Community West High School; Halley Kirshenbaum, Normal Community High School; Rohan Kamatar, University High School; and Gavin Legett, Bloomington Area Career Center.
Dunn, son of James and Melissa Dunn of Normal, volunteers with Fairview PTO babysitting, Midwest Food Bank, Home Sweet Home Ministries, and participates in cross country, track and business club.
Kirshenbaum, daughter of Jeff and Leza Kirshenbaum of Bloomington, volunteers with Interact and social studies clubs and is president of church youth group and historian of Student Council.
Kamatar, the son of Aiti and Vijay Kamatar of Bloomington, is a U-link mentor and member of Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, and participates in cross country, track, math team and Student Senate.
Legett, son of Bill and Lisa Legett of Normal, plays hockey and has been a member of Danvers fire cadet program and El Paso Fire Explorer program, BACC Technical Honors Society and was program student of the year for fire science.
MISCELLANEOUS
Master gardeners
PONTIAC — Livingston County Master Gardeners Sandy Knight and Dee Woodburn were award winners at the annual state Master Gardener conference.
Knight, a master gardener for six years, was named an Outstanding Illinois Master Gardener. Only the top 2 percent of Illinois master gardeners receive the award annually.
Woodburn, a master gardener since 1998, received the Sustained Excellence award, which honors Illinois master gardeners who have previously received the outstanding award and have continued to demonstrate distinction in the program. Only 10 of these awards were given this year.
SECONDARY HONORS
ISBE
NORMAL — Two Pantagraph-area residents are among 18 Illinois high school students who serve on the Illinois State Board of Education’s Student Advisory Council for the 2017-18 school year.
They are Bhavana S. Ravala, a senior in Normal’s Unit 5 district, and Abbigail K. Thurman, a sophomore at University High School, Normal.
