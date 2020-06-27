Names and Faces 08/14/17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLLEGE HONOR

Psychology

BLOOMINGTON — Psychologist Michael Stevens of Bloomington has been honored by the Chicago School of Professional Psychology with the university’s honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

Stevens was recognized for his contributions to the fields of behavioral and mental health, and academic psychology.

He is professor emeritus of psychology at ISU, where he taught for more than 30 years, and is in private practice in Bloomington.

MISCELLANEOUS

Links

BLOOMINGTON — Glenda M. Manson of Bloomington, a member of Central Illinois Chapter of The Links was re-elected as 19th Central Area director at the Central Area Conference.

The Central Area is made up of 69 chapters in 15 states. The Central Illinois chapter serves Bloomington-Normal, Peoria and Decatur.

GRADUATE

SUNY

NORMAL — William Powell of Normal received a bachelor of science from Binghamton University, State University of New York. He majored in mechanical engineering.

SCHOLARSHIP