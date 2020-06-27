Names and Faces 08/14/17

COLLEGE HONOR
Psychology
BLOOMINGTON — Psychologist Michael Stevens of Bloomington has been honored by the Chicago School of Professional Psychology with the university’s honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Stevens was recognized for his contributions to the fields of behavioral and mental health, and academic psychology.
He is professor emeritus of psychology at ISU, where he taught for more than 30 years, and is in private practice in Bloomington.
MISCELLANEOUS
Links
BLOOMINGTON — Glenda M. Manson of Bloomington, a member of Central Illinois Chapter of The Links was re-elected as 19th Central Area director at the Central Area Conference.
The Central Area is made up of 69 chapters in 15 states. The Central Illinois chapter serves Bloomington-Normal, Peoria and Decatur.
GRADUATE
SUNY
NORMAL — William Powell of Normal received a bachelor of science from Binghamton University, State University of New York. He majored in mechanical engineering.
SCHOLARSHIP
Lakeview
BLOOMINGTON — Jenna Przybylski of Bloomington received the $500 Lakeview College of Nursing Board of Directors Scholarship Honoring Ginne Kettling. She attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
GRADUATE
RIT
BLOOMINGTON — Luis Rodriguez of Bloomington graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., with a master of science in manufacturing leadership.
GRADUATES
Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington residents were among students to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
They were Natalie Bowman, master of science in communication sciences and disorders; Abigail Monical, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science and risk management and insurance; and Grant Wilken, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science and risk management and insurance.
GRADUATE
Adams State
STREATOR — Christina Agurcia of Streator graduated from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colo., with a master of arts education in curriculum and instruction.
GRADUATES
Drake
BLOOMINGTON — Several Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa.
Daniel Peacock of Bloomington received his juris doctor degree.
Earning bachelor degrees were Megan Weisert, Mackinaw, double major in international relations and business administration, finance international business; Kylie Thompson, Normal, business administration, information systems, marketing; Lauren Reno, Secor, double major in English and journalism and mass communication, magazines.
SCHOLARSHIP
HCE
CROPSEY — Kylie Miller of Cropsey received the Livingston County HCE (Home, Community and Education) Association $1,000 student scholarship.
The 2017 graduate of Prairie Central High School is the daughter of Kyle and Missy Miller of Cropsey. She will attend Joliet Junior College.
SCHOLARSHIPS
OSF St. Joseph Auxiliary
BLOOMINGTON — Three Pantagraph-area residents were among eight recipients of scholarships from the OSF St. Joseph Auxiliary for the 2017-2018 academic year for students enrolled in health care-related fields.
Rylie Winterland, Lexington, received a $2,000 scholarship to attend Illinois Wesleyan University College of Nursing.
Sadie Schneider, Roanoke, received a $1,000 scholarship to attend Illinois State University College of Nursing.
Hannah Masemore, Bloomington, received a $1,000 scholarship to attend the University of Indianapolis in occupational therapy.
