Names and Faces for july 5, 2017

The 2006 graduate of Lexington High School earned a bachelor of arts in biology at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, in 2010.

She will go on to residency training in anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

SCHOLARSHIP

SIU

BLOOMINGTON — Seth Barnett of Bloomington was among five students at Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine to be awarded a $2,000 grant from Delta Dental of Illinois.

Barnett is interested in general dentistry and endodontics. He plans to attend the advanced education in general dentistry residency program at SIU in the fall and ultimately pursue a residency in endodontics.

GRADUATES

Marquette

BLOOMINGTON — Three Pantagraph-area residents have graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis.

Ronald Schocke, Bloomington, earned a bachelor of science in biological sciences.

From Normal, Cassandra Anderson earned a doctor of dental surgery and Catherine Gruenwald earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

GRADUATE

Lawrence