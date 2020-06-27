Names and Faces for july 5, 2017

GRADUATES

Missouri State

BLOOMINGTON — Several Pantagraph-area residents were among spring graduates of Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo.

They are, by city, with degree:

Bloomington: Katherine Baker, bachelor of science in athletic training; Nicholas Schroeder, bachelor of science in finance.

El Paso: Kailey Hornsby, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising and design (merchandising).

LeRoy: John Harms, bachelor of science in chemistry (biochemistry).

Normal: Alexandra Daly, bachelor of science in public relations; Alex Jefferson, bachelor of science in accounting; Kayley Koch, bachelor of science in psychology; Melanie Sikyta, bachelor of fine arts in theater and dance (dance).

St. Mary's

NORMAL — Jake Muzzarelli, of Normal, son of Linda Muzzarelli, graduated from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn., with a bachelor of arts degree.

GRADUATES

NIU

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among spring graduates of Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

Code: BA, bachelor of arts; BFA, bachelor of fine arts; BS, bachelor of science; DPT, doctor of physical therapy; MAS, master of accounting science;

By city, with degree and major, they were:

Bloomington: Victoria Brown, BA, English; Megan Fish, BS, nursing; Max Martin, BS, finance; Kyle Rice, BS, history.

Heyworth: Clarissa Hinshaw, BS, psychology.

Mackinaw: Molly McReynolds, DPT, physical therapy.

Normal: Thomas Basting, BS, accountancy; Abigail Buescher, BS, management - human resource management; Logan DeGroot, MAS, accountancy; Katherine Kolb, BS, nursing; Eveliz Maldonado, BA, community leadership and civic engagement; Nicholas Rice, BS, athletic training; Caroline Sullivan, BS, marketing.

Paxton: Ardiana Huseini, BS, public health - health promotion.

Tremont: Wesley Bishop, BFA, studio art - design and media arts.

GRADUATE

Dubuque

NORMAL — Jacob Evans of Normal has received a bachelor of business administration from the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa.

GRADUATE

Boston

BLOOMINGTON — Anthony C. Harrison of Bloomington has received a master of divinity in theological studies from Boston University.

GRADUATES

Wheaton

NORMAL — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of Wheaton College.

Leah Ann McMichael of Normal graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English with a writing concentration.

Hannah Kay Sire of Normal graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of music education in music education.

GRADUATES

St. Ambrose

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of St. Ambrose University, Moline.

Kaylee Bowling of Bloomington, undergraduate degree in biology; Nicole Huffman of Dwight, magna cum laude, undergraduate degree in psychology; and Allyson Edwards of Paxton, master’s degree in occupational therapy.

GRADUATE

Rush

LEXINGTON — Robalee Kjelland Wanderman, daughter of John and Vickie Kjelland of Lexington, has graduated with a doctor of medicine degree from Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

The 2006 graduate of Lexington High School earned a bachelor of arts in biology at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, in 2010.

She will go on to residency training in anesthesiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

SCHOLARSHIP

SIU

BLOOMINGTON — Seth Barnett of Bloomington was among five students at Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine to be awarded a $2,000 grant from Delta Dental of Illinois.

Barnett is interested in general dentistry and endodontics. He plans to attend the advanced education in general dentistry residency program at SIU in the fall and ultimately pursue a residency in endodontics.

GRADUATES

Marquette

BLOOMINGTON — Three Pantagraph-area residents have graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis.

Ronald Schocke, Bloomington, earned a bachelor of science in biological sciences.

From Normal, Cassandra Anderson earned a doctor of dental surgery and Catherine Gruenwald earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

GRADUATE

Lawrence

BLOOMINGTON — Nina Sultan, daughter of Nancy Sultan, Bloomington, and Jeffrey Shoaf, Charlotte, N.C., has earned a bachelor of arts degree with a major in studio art and psychology from Lawrence University, Appleton, Wis. She is a 2013 graduate of Bloomington High School.

GRADUATE

Wisconsin

FARMER CITY — William T. Russell of Farmer City has received a bachelor of science with a major in resource management - natural resource planning from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

COLLEGE HONOR

Illinois State

STANFORD — Bailey Bauer of Stanford, a student at Illinois State University, was awarded the college silver medal in pin design at the 2017 SkillsUSA Championships in Louisville, Ky. More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

SECONDARY HONORS

Boys State

BLOOMINGTON — Louis E. Davis Post 56, American Legion, sponsored three Bloomington residents at Illinois Boys State at Eastern Illinois University.

They were Owen Talbot, son of Lynne Talbot, and Ryan Thomas, son of Monica Thomas, both students at Central Catholic High School, and Isaac Garey, son of Adam and Danielle Garey, a student at Cornerstone Christian Academy.

SCHOLARSHIP

Lumber Association

CLINTON — Jason Love of Clinton has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the Illinois Lumber and Material Dealers Association Foundation. The 2016 graduate of Clinton Community High School is majoring in construction management at Illinois State University with a minor in business administration.

SCHOLARSHIP

Alzheimer's

NORMAL — Jaime Lewis, 17, of Normal, won an honorable mention for her essay submitted to the 2017 Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Teens Scholarship contest. She also received a $500 college scholarship.

She wrote about her experience with Alzheimer’s and how it took the life of her grandmother.

SCHOLARSHIPS

CPA

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents were among 33 accounting students receiving scholarships from the Illinois CPA Society as part of the society’s Accounting Scholarship Program funded by the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois.

Illinois State University students Alissa Schmidgall and Chad Duncheon each received a $2,000 tuition scholarship.

