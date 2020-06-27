NAMES & FACES 10/9/17

Normal: Desiree Evans, BJ; Kahlie Kilcher, summa cum laude BSBA; Allison Kuk, BS; Bryan Patten, BSEE; and Abigail Stahl, cum laude, BHS.

Pontiac: Sarah Zega, BHS.

MISCELLANEOUS

League of Women Voters

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Sally Rudolph has received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award from the League of Women Voters of Illinois for her leadership and commitment to promoting the civic and educational mission of the league. The award was given in recognition of Rudolph’s half century of service to her state and community.

Rudolph, who has twice served as president of the local League and recently served as its action chair, is a longtime community activist and former McLean County Board member and Zoning Board chair.

COLLEGE HONOR

Illinois State

NORMAL — Stephen Hunt, executive director of the School of Communication at Illinois State University, has been name one of six national Civic Fellows for 2017 by the American Association of State Colleges and University’s American Democracy Project (ADP).