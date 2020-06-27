NAMES & FACES 10/9/17

MISCELLANEOUS
Garden Club
FAIRBURY — Lydia Kilgus earned overall Best of Show with her arrangement entered in the Barnyard Bouquet category at the annual Prairie Central Elementary Flower Show sponsored by the Fairbury Garden Club.
Other Best of Show winners were Addi Zimmerman, first for Kitchen Arrangement; Ellie Hartman, second for Wildflowers; and Natalie Stoller, third for Grandma's Bouquet.
Category winners were:
Teacher's Desk: Sam Honegger, first; Hayden Bahler, second; Brooklyn Fry, third.
Wildflower or Roadside Bouquet: Ellie Hartman, first.
Kitchen arrangement: Addi Zimmerman, first; Ellie Hartman, second.
Grandma's bouquet: Natalie Stoller, first; Hayden Bahler, second; Savannah Gonzales, third.
Grandpa's bouquet: Ellie Hartman, first; Brooklyn Fry, second.
Sports: Wayde Fehr, first; Addi Livengood, second.
Holiday arrangement: Savannah Gonzales, first.
Barnyard Bouquet: Lydia Kilgus, first; Savannah Gonzales, second.
GRADUATES
Missouri
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among spring and summer 2017 graduates of the University of Missouri.
Code: BA, bachelor of arts; BHS, bachelor of health science; BJ, bachelor of journalism; BS, bachelor of science; BSBA, bachelor of science in business administration; BSCHE, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; BSED, bachelor of science in education; BSEE, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; BSHES, bachelor of science human environmental sciences; DVM, doctor of veterinary medicine; MD, doctor of medicine; MOT, master of occupational therapy.
By city, with degree, they are:
Bloomington: Jacob Anderson, BSBA; Alexandra Boge, BA; Jessica Collins-Appel, BSBA; Jessica Dionesotes, BSBA; Samantha Foreman, BS; Ashley Genisio, BSHES; Jamie Hadley, MD; Lindsey Lootens, cum laude, BSED; Ryan Morrow, MD; Emily Russell, magna cum laude, BJ; Kady Thompson, magna cum laude, BSBA; Parker Timmermann, BSBA; Christopher Trunell, BSCHE; Aaron Whaley, BS; Hanna Winslow, BS; and Kaitlin Zurkammer, magna cum laude, BJ.
Dwight: Jamie Frazier, DVM.
Minonk: Laurynne Hillenburg, MOT.
Normal: Desiree Evans, BJ; Kahlie Kilcher, summa cum laude BSBA; Allison Kuk, BS; Bryan Patten, BSEE; and Abigail Stahl, cum laude, BHS.
Pontiac: Sarah Zega, BHS.
MISCELLANEOUS
League of Women Voters
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Sally Rudolph has received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award from the League of Women Voters of Illinois for her leadership and commitment to promoting the civic and educational mission of the league. The award was given in recognition of Rudolph’s half century of service to her state and community.
Rudolph, who has twice served as president of the local League and recently served as its action chair, is a longtime community activist and former McLean County Board member and Zoning Board chair.
COLLEGE HONOR
Illinois State
NORMAL — Stephen Hunt, executive director of the School of Communication at Illinois State University, has been name one of six national Civic Fellows for 2017 by the American Association of State Colleges and University’s American Democracy Project (ADP).
He will join other ADP Civic Fellows to explore assessment, research and programs that support ADP’s mission.
SECONDARY HONORS
FFA
STANFORD — The Olympia FFA Chapter land-use team placed fourth at the Section 9 FFA Land-Use CDE held at Rooster Heaven Hunt Club, north of Forrest.
Cody Gibson was the high individual on the team and placed sixth overall. Other team members included Aaron Baker, Cavit Schempp, Josh Kindred, Dawson Banister and Josie Litwiller.
