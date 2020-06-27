NAMES & FACES 12/18/17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SECONDARY HONOR

FFA

STANFORD — Senior FFA member Aaron Baker was named November member of the month for Olympia FFA. He was selected for his dedication to the meats judging competition and his participation in many FFA activities.

He is the son of Terry and Kimberly Baker of Hopedale and is in his first year in FFA.

MISCELLANEOUS

Unity Center

BLOOMINGTON — The Unity Community Center team of University of Illinois Extension staff serving McLean County were named the regional winners of the Excellence in Urban programming for the North Central region of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents.

Team members are Laura Holland, Carolyn Hansen, Afiwa Tete and Elizabeth Repplinger. The region includes Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri.

Unity Community Center program hosts more than 45 students regularly during each school semester.

GRADUATES

Saint Francis