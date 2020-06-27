NAMES & FACES 12/18/17

SECONDARY HONOR
FFA
STANFORD — Senior FFA member Aaron Baker was named November member of the month for Olympia FFA. He was selected for his dedication to the meats judging competition and his participation in many FFA activities.
He is the son of Terry and Kimberly Baker of Hopedale and is in his first year in FFA.
MISCELLANEOUS
Unity Center
BLOOMINGTON — The Unity Community Center team of University of Illinois Extension staff serving McLean County were named the regional winners of the Excellence in Urban programming for the North Central region of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents.
Team members are Laura Holland, Carolyn Hansen, Afiwa Tete and Elizabeth Repplinger. The region includes Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri.
Unity Community Center program hosts more than 45 students regularly during each school semester.
GRADUATES
Saint Francis
BLOOMINGTON — Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, awarded master of science in nursing and bachelor of science in nursing degrees at its December graduation.
Katy Jo Northcutt of Bloomington received the Sister M. Ludgera Memorial Award, which is presented to a master’s graduate based on leadership skills.
MSN with distinction: Jason Flammang, Faith Frankeberger and Katy J. Northcutt, all of Bloomington; Jessica Schlupp, Deer Creek; and Janine Rocke, Eureka.
BSN, summa cum laude: Kathrine Feerasta, Deer Creek; Zachary Oyer, Downs.
BSN, cum laude: Adam Swartz, Bloomington; Brittany Yoches, Mackinaw.
BSN: Morgan Wheeler, Atlanta; Sarah Chavez and Morgan Dulee, Bloomington; Brandon Feerasta, Deer Creek; Patience Ledford, Hopedale; Jordan Steber, Lexington; Brianna Dews, Lincoln; Kirsten Fann, Minier; Cesilia Velasco, Shirley; and Skyleigh Peifer, Towanda.
GRADUATES
Western Illinois
ODELL — Two Pantagraph-area residents were part of Western Illinois University's fall undergraduate commencement ceremonies.
Maureen A. Doran of Odell was the convocation speaker. Her topic was "The Purple and Gold Brick Road." She graduated summa cum laude with degree in music. She was Music Departmental Scholar and an Honors Scholar.
Roman A. Visintine of Bloomington graduated cum laude, majoring in exercise science.
GRADUATE
U of Kansas
BLOOMINGTON — Thomas M. Field Jr. of Bloomington received a doctor of philosophy in chemistry from University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.
MISCELLANEOUS
Military academies
NORMAL — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) has nominated four Pantagraph-area students for admittance to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., and the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.
The nominations were made following an application and interview process. Final determination on admission is made by the individual academies.
Danielle Cross, Normal, the daughter of John and Laura Cross , attends Normal Community West High School and was nominated to both the Military and Naval academies.
Isaac Hagberg, Bloomington, the son of Daniel and Jody Hagberg, attended Normal Community West High School and was nominated to the Military Academy.
Ethan Severns, Bloomington, the son of Gregory and Tracy Severns, attended Normal Community West High School and was nominated to the Naval Academy.
Liam Vaughn, McLean, the son of Eric and Mysty Vaughn , attends University High School and was nominated to the Military Academy.
