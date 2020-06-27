NAMES & FACES 7/17/17

GRADUATES
MSE
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents received degrees from Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, Wis., for the 2017 spring quarter.
Douglas Fujimoto of Normal received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
Alexander Olson of Odell received a bachelor of science in architectural engineering.
GRADUATE
St. Mary's
NORMAL — Jake Muzzarelli of Normal, son of Linda Muzzarelli, has graduated from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn., with a bachelor of arts degree.
GRADUATES
Iowa
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of University of Iowa.
Jonathon Baldwin of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in Spanish; Kelli Flower of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in psychology; Kate Gandhi of Bloomington, master’s degree in library and information science; Emilee Gibson of Bloomington, bachelor of science in human physiology; Brandis Heffner of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication and bachelor of arts in sport studies; Keira Kelly of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in health and human physiology; Ashely Stokes of Bloomington, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Kelsey Shrier of Carlock, bachelor of science in human physiology; Austin McKee of Congerville, bachelor of science engineering in chemical engineering; and Jason Plickebaum of Hudson, bachelor of science engineering in chemical engineering.
GRADUATES
WIU
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among recent graduates of Western Illinois University.
Cullom: Hannah Wallace, bachelor of science in exercise science.
Fairbury: Amy Daley, master of science in education, curriculum and instruction.
Pontiac: Jacob Campbell, bachelor of arts in general studies.
Bloomington: Carianna Gibb, master of science in kinesiology; Julie Herek, master of science in mathematics; Evan Ibsen, bachelor of business in marketing; Laura Verplaetse, bachelor of science in agricultural science; and Robert Brown, bachelor of arts in communication.
Danvers: Kelly Sloneker, master of science in education, curriculum and instruction; Christine Todd, bachelor of science in agricultural science.
Normal: Jefferson Gordon, cum laude, bachelor of arts in English; Kara Larson, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in law enforcement and justice administration; Taylor McCombs, bachelor of science in agricultural science; Adam McGinnis, bachelor of business in management; Luke Otto, summa cum laude, bachelor of business in economics; Josh Raycraft, bachelor of business in marketing technology; Mason Rueger, bachelor of business in economics.
Mackinaw: Caitlin Loughary, bachelor of science in psychology.
Tremont: Ryan Hoskinson, bachelor of science in law enforcement and justice administration.
Goodfield: Grant Johnson, bachelor of arts in communication; and Cameron Anderson, bachelor of science in computer science.
GRADUATES
UW-LaCrosse
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents have earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, Wis.
John Halloran of Bloomington received a bachelor of science in finance. Vaishnavi Paripally of Bloomington received a master of public health, community health education degree in public health.
GRADUATES
Bradley
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among graduates of Bradley University, Peoria.
They were, by city with degree:
Bloomington: Rachel L. Teague, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Rachel R. Weaver, cum laude, bachelor of science; Jacob H. Knoll, cum laude, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Cole T. Lindeman, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Aditya Sreekumar, cum laude, bachelor of science in industrial engineering; and Katherine M. Salch, bachelor of science in nursing.
Normal: Kaitlyn N. Hjerpe, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in nursing.
GRADUATE
Albany
NORMAL — Samantha Reitz of Normal, is a recent graduate of the University of Albany, Albany, N.Y., receiving a master of arts in criminal justice.
NONPROFIT HONORS
IPCF
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Prairie Community Foundation board of directors has elected new leaders and new members.
Tim Leighton is the Community Foundation’s new president and Jerome Maddox is vice president. They began their new roles July 1.
Also elected to the board of directors were Sandy McGhee and Dr. Terry England.
SECONDARY HONORS
Corn Belt
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area students represented Corn Belt Energy Co. in Washington D.C., for the “Youth to Washington” tour.
They were Makayla Morales of Toulon, and Lydia Widener of Normal.
GRADUATE
Knox
FAIRBURY — Leah M. McWorter of Fairbury, graduated from Knox College, Galesburg, with bachelor degrees in French and art history.
GRADUATES
Lakeview
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents earned bachelor of science in nursing degrees from Lakeview College of Nursing, Danville.
Cacie Ekstrom, the daughter of Tina Webster and John Ekstrom, both of Paxton, is a 2013 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and a 2015 graduate of Parkland College.
Elizabeth Luke, the daughter of Bryan and Kari Luke of Cissna Park, is a 2011 graduate of Cissna Park High School, and a 2015 graduate of Parkland College.
COLLEGE HONOR
Illinois State
NORMAL — Illinois State University photographer Lyndsie Schlink received two awards from the University Photographers’ Association of America during its awards banquet.
She received first place for Publication Covers for Redbird Scholar magazine’s fall 2016 and spring 2017 issues and the August 2016 Illinois State alumni magazine, and third place for the Office of Admissions’ Viewbook publication.
SECONDARY HONORS
Tech & Learning
MIDDLETOWN — Todd Dugan, superintendent from New Holland-Middletown Elementary District 88, was one of three honorees to receive the “Leader of the Year” award from Tech & Learning magazine in conjunction with International Society for Technology in Education.
This award recognizes leaders that are changing lives by encouraging innovation in schools.
SECONDARY HONOR
Space Center
BLOOMINGTON — Ian MacDonald of Bloomington graduated from Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center, Huntsville, Ala.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!