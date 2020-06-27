NAMES & FACES 7/17/17

GRADUATES

Jonathon Baldwin of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in Spanish; Kelli Flower of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in psychology; Kate Gandhi of Bloomington, master’s degree in library and information science; Emilee Gibson of Bloomington, bachelor of science in human physiology; Brandis Heffner of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication and bachelor of arts in sport studies; Keira Kelly of Bloomington, bachelor of arts in health and human physiology; Ashely Stokes of Bloomington, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Kelsey Shrier of Carlock, bachelor of science in human physiology; Austin McKee of Congerville, bachelor of science engineering in chemical engineering; and Jason Plickebaum of Hudson, bachelor of science engineering in chemical engineering.