NAMES & FACES 7/18/17

GRADUATES
UW-LaCrosse
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents have earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, La Crosse, Wis.
John Halloran of Bloomington received a bachelor of science in finance. Vaishnavi Paripally of Bloomington received a master of public health, community health education degree in public health.
GRADUATES
Bradley
BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph-area residents were among graduates of Bradley University, Peoria.
They were, by city with degree:
Bloomington: Rachel L. Teague, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Rachel R. Weaver, cum laude, bachelor of science; Jacob H. Knoll, cum laude, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Cole T. Lindeman, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Aditya Sreekumar, cum laude, bachelor of science in industrial engineering; and Katherine M. Salch, bachelor of science in nursing.
Normal: Kaitlyn N. Hjerpe, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in nursing.
GRADUATE
Albany
NORMAL — Samantha Reitz of Normal, is a recent graduate of the University of Albany, Albany, N.Y., receiving a master of arts in criminal justice.
SECONDARY HONORS
Corn Belt
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area students represented Corn Belt Energy Co. in Washington D.C., for the “Youth to Washington” tour.
They were Makayla Morales of Toulon, and Lydia Widener of Normal.
GRADUATE
Knox
FAIRBURY — Leah M. McWorter of Fairbury, graduated from Knox College, Galesburg, with bachelor degrees in French and art history.
GRADUATES
Lakeview
BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents earned bachelor of science in nursing degrees from Lakeview College of Nursing, Danville.
Cacie Ekstrom, the daughter of Tina Webster and John Ekstrom, both of Paxton, is a 2013 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and a 2015 graduate of Parkland College.
Elizabeth Luke, the daughter of Bryan and Kari Luke of Cissna Park, is a 2011 graduate of Cissna Park High School, and a 2015 graduate of Parkland College.
COLLEGE HONOR
Illinois State
NORMAL — Illinois State University photographer Lyndsie Schlink received two awards from the University Photographers’ Association of America during its awards banquet.
She received first place for Publication Covers for Redbird Scholar magazine’s fall 2016 and spring 2017 issues and the August 2016 Illinois State alumni magazine, and third place for the Office of Admissions’ Viewbook publication.
SECONDARY HONORS
Tech & Learning
MIDDLETOWN — Todd Dugan, superintendent from New Holland-Middletown Elementary District 88, was one of three honorees to receive the “Leader of the Year” award from Tech & Learning magazine in conjunction with International Society for Technology in Education.
This award recognizes leaders that are changing lives by encouraging innovation in schools.
SECONDARY HONOR
Space Center
BLOOMINGTON — Ian MacDonald of Bloomington graduated from Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center, Huntsville, Ala.
