NAMES & FACES 7/18/17

SECONDARY HONORS

Corn Belt

BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area students represented Corn Belt Energy Co. in Washington D.C., for the “Youth to Washington” tour.

They were Makayla Morales of Toulon, and Lydia Widener of Normal.

GRADUATE

Knox

FAIRBURY — Leah M. McWorter of Fairbury, graduated from Knox College, Galesburg, with bachelor degrees in French and art history.

GRADUATES

Lakeview

BLOOMINGTON — Two Pantagraph-area residents earned bachelor of science in nursing degrees from Lakeview College of Nursing, Danville.

Cacie Ekstrom, the daughter of Tina Webster and John Ekstrom, both of Paxton, is a 2013 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and a 2015 graduate of Parkland College.

Elizabeth Luke, the daughter of Bryan and Kari Luke of Cissna Park, is a 2011 graduate of Cissna Park High School, and a 2015 graduate of Parkland College.

COLLEGE HONOR

Illinois State