New lede for Week in Illinois left rail

State closer to reopening

All Illinoisans 16 years of age and older outside of Chicago will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 12, and the state announced a “metric-based” phase-in to greater reopening Thursday. The “bridge phase” to reopening can begin when 70% of seniors age 65 and older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. As of Thursday, that number stood at 58%. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said all regions of the state will move to the bridge phase and beyond as one, rather than individually.