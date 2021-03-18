New lede for Week in Illinois left rail

 Skip to main content
State closer to reopening

All Illinoisans 16 years of age and older outside of Chicago will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning April 12, and the state announced a “metric-based” phase-in to greater reopening Thursday. The “bridge phase” to reopening can begin when 70% of seniors age 65 and older have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. As of Thursday, that number stood at 58%. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said all regions of the state will move to the bridge phase and beyond as one, rather than individually.

