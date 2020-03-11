State briefs

An obstacle that prevented officials from looking at the north side of the Interstate 74 and Lynch Road intersection for a casino development is going to be addressed with the city and Danville Sanitary District splitting the cost.

City Engineer Sam Cole told the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night an intergovernmental agreement will be coming to the aldermen as early as next week to split the $1.2 million estimated cost to increase the 12-inch sanitary sewer line to an 18-inch line to serve the Eastgate area.

There are sanitary sewer capacity issues to serve more development, officials stated last year when there was the tight timeline for a casino application to be turned into the Illinois Gaming Board by Oct. 28, 2019.

Cole said past precedent has shown partnerships for projects such as this. The city will benefit from the economic development and future growth, he said.

