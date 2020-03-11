State briefs

CHICAGO
Man shot by police
in subway sues city
Lawyers for a short-order cook shot by Chicago police trying to arrest him for using a subway train's gangway doors filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging officers used excessive force in violation of policies laid out in court-monitored police reforms.
Neither officer seeking to detain 33-year-old Ariel Roman — whose Feb. 28 shooting in a busy subway station was captured in bystander video widely viewed online — was properly trained before their deployment as part of a city bid to reduce violent crime on Chicago Transit Authority lines, according to the filing in U.S. District Court.
The 12-page suit says the city hired the officer who shot Roman knowing she had been arrested in 2015 for assaulting a fast-food restaurant worker. And it says her partner should have intervened to stop her but instead could be heard telling her, "Shoot him!"
The shooting came the same day that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in response to a spike in crime on the CTA system that dozens more officers from the 13,000-officer force would be assigned to trains and platforms, including along the Red Line where Roman was shot.
DANVILLE
Casino development
tied to sewer project
An obstacle that prevented officials from looking at the north side of the Interstate 74 and Lynch Road intersection for a casino development is going to be addressed with the city and Danville Sanitary District splitting the cost.
City Engineer Sam Cole told the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night an intergovernmental agreement will be coming to the aldermen as early as next week to split the $1.2 million estimated cost to increase the 12-inch sanitary sewer line to an 18-inch line to serve the Eastgate area.
There are sanitary sewer capacity issues to serve more development, officials stated last year when there was the tight timeline for a casino application to be turned into the Illinois Gaming Board by Oct. 28, 2019.
Cole said past precedent has shown partnerships for projects such as this. The city will benefit from the economic development and future growth, he said.
MADISON
Fire sweeps through
recycling center
A fire swept through a recycling center and two adjacent businesses in southwestern Illinois early Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of homes in a three-block area, officials said.
The fire began about 2 a.m. Wednesday at an industrial park in Madison, near St. Louis. Television footage showed flames leaping from buildings at Interco, a recycling company that recycles metals, computers and electronics.
Firefighters from nine departments, including the city of St. Louis, battled the fire. Madison Mayor John Hamm said late Wednesday morning that the blaze was under control, even as crews continued to douse flames in buildings at the recycling company and two adjacent businesses.
"They're still working to put it out. It's a work in progress," he told The Associated Press.
Hamm told KMOV-TV that four separate buildings had collapsed during the fire in the city of about 4,000 residents just east of downtown St. Louis, along the Mississippi River.
He said residents who had been evacuated in a three-block area adjacent to the west of the fire were allowed to return home starting just before 10 a.m. Hamm said he wasn't sure how many people had been evacuated.