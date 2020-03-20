100 years ago: 1916 BHS graduate is a budding playwright at Harvard University

100 years ago

March 20, 1920: Kenneth Raisbeck, a 1916 BHS graduate, is a budding playwright at Harvard University. His latest play, “Torches,” was produced at a prestigious drama workshop on campus and ranked among the four top plays. Raisbeck is in Europe now, studying pageantry.

75 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

March 20, 1945: Well-known Bloomington physician Capt. Leroy Yolton, 44, was killed on Luzon. He was serving in the Army Medical Corps. His family lives at 407 E. Jefferson St. Yolton was born in the house and lived his entire life there.

50 years ago

March 20, 1970: The Olympia school board adopted a gymnasium building plan for the new high school. Under normal conditions, it would seat 2,898 spectators but could be expanded to accommodate 3,000 if auxiliary seating were brought in.

25 years ago

March 20, 1995: If code violations make a Bloomington house uninhabitable, a family could be temporarily homeless. So the city has agreed to buy 1214 N. Oak St. as a temporary shelter for those families displaced by code violations. The sale price is $52,000.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.