Keep an open mind, listen to what others have to say and work within the confines you face. If you set down ground rules and stick to a budget, you will reach your goals. Take precautions concerning joint ventures, legal matters, contracts and your health. Eschew risk.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotional situations will escalate if you aren't willing to compromise. Look at every situation you face carefully, and you'll find an alternative route that will lead to a workable agreement. Change is necessary if you want to get ahead. 5 stars

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Avoid tense or stressful situations. Plan to do your own thing and avoid letting demanding people infringe on your privacy. Don't waste time getting angry at someone or something that you cannot change. Focus on self-improvement and taking better care of your health. 3 stars

Scorpio

(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stay in the loop, ask questions and be open to change. Discuss emotional concerns with a loved one before you decide to take action. Observation, facts and the truth will be your best options.

Sagittarius