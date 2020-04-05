Your birthday today: A minimalist approach to how you think, live and do things will help turn this year into a huge success. You will gain momentum as you lessen your stress and focus more on what's truly important to you. Life is simple if you remove the complexities and chaos.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Have more faith in yourself and what you have to offer. Physical fitness and personal improvement will boost your confidence and morale. Romance is favored.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Inconsistency will not help you get things done. If you have doubts, ask for help. An event that brings you in contact with people from different backgrounds will be enlightening.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Exercise will ease stress. Start a project that encourages you to incorporate a healthier lifestyle. Avoid situations that allow someone to take advantage of you. Romance looks promising.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Someone you encounter will change the way you feel about life, love and happiness. Make your home a place of comfort and open your doors to friends and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Check out the online job market or research new ways to improve your lifestyle. A meaningful relationship will take an unexpected turn. Don't promise something that you can't deliver.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don't labor over what you can't do, and instead focus on what you can. Changes that are within your means can improve the way you spend your time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Update documents that need adjusting. Property investments, insurance, taxes or inheritance matters will come saddled with time-consuming responsibility. Don't take on too much or make expenditures you cannot afford. Romance is encouraged.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don't feel the need to make a change before it's needed. Time is on your side, and you have more options than you realize. Research will lead to a unique discovery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Dealing with friends and family will pose problems. Stick to the script to avoid having your message twisted. Truth and words matter. Make your position and opinions clear.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at a property, update your current living situation or sign a personal contract that will improve your life. Stick to a budget, regardless of how tempted you are by an offer someone makes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Walk away from unpredictable situations. You can make personal changes that will enhance your appearance or the way you live. A romantic gesture will improve your life.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — You'll see things differently today if you keep an open mind and listen to what others have to say. A contribution someone makes will give you hope for a better future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!