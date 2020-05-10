× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Your birthday today: Put time aside to prepare appropriately. Achieving your goals is doable, but it will require going through the proper channels and executing your plans with precision. Refuse to let others take advantage of you or put demands on you that will deter you from getting things done. Change begins with you.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20) — Offer suggestions, listen to expert advice and participate in events and activities that offer insight, opportunity and valuable connections. If you show greater confidence, it will lead to solid partnerships.

Gemini

(May 21-June 20) — Be precise and refuse to play games. Inconsistency will lead to confusion. Offer only what you plan to deliver. A physical outlet will be rejuvenating. Romance is encouraged.

Cancer

(June 21-July 22) — Address emotional issues and be willing to compromise. Getting along will be half the battle and will be much more comfortable than pursuing the alternative. A change will end up being beneficial.

Leo