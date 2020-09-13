× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The past will provide insight into how best to proceed this year. Touch base with people who have been instrumental in helping you get ahead, and you will begin a collaboration that is certain to bring good results. You are overdue for a change, and with a little help from your friends, good things will transpire.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your money in your pocket. Focus on offering reasonable help, not making a donation. Take pride in what you do, and don't shy away from doing your own thing. Personal growth and positive lifestyle changes are favored.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A rational response is the best way to handle an emotional situation. Sit back, relax and offer practical suggestions. Back away from temptation or people who are a terrible influence.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the lead. Find solutions that accommodate family and friends, and set your plans in motion. An innovative approach will bring about positive change. Take the initiative and be a hero.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay in your comfort zone. Live within your means, and abide by the rules. You will set an example for people feeling pressured, uncertain or unduly tempted.