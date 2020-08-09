× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your birthday today: Apply your skills to the things you enjoy doing most. Question what you are doing with your life and what you can do to achieve peace of mind and the happiness you desire. Life is about choices and being true to your beliefs. Discuss your thoughts with someone you love, and you'll come up with a workable plan.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Challenge what's being offered, and don't be afraid to take a different path. Protect against loss, interference and poor decisions. Be responsible, and control your destiny.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Update records, passwords and other essential matters in your life. Unexpected information will leave you at odds about a decision you need to make. Surprise everyone with an innovative change of plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do your best to get along, but not at the expense of letting someone get away with something that might damage your position, reputation or relationship. Set the record straight, and carry on.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do your own thing. A partnership will need an adjustment if you plan to engage in future dealings. Listen, observe and consider your options.