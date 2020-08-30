(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change someone makes will blindside you. Take a step back and consider your options before you complain. An intelligent approach will ensure that you come out on top.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don't feel that you must change to appease others. Do what's best for you, and give others the freedom to do as they please. Focus on building confidence and expressing yourself.

Pisces

(Feb. 20-March 20) — Make up your mind and follow through with your plans. Let your intuition guide you to the path that best suits you. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.

Aries

(March 21-April 19) — Don't leave anything to chance. It's up to you to take charge and make your voice heard. Arguing won't help, but knowledge, information and a solid plan will.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20) — Your feelings will be hard to hide. Face the facts, address problems and do your best to fix what isn't working. Do your own thing without worrying about the actions of others.

Gemini