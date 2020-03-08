Your birthday today: Get back to basics this year. Make adjustments to your lifestyle and appearance that will make you feel and look good. A positive attitude, coupled with sensitivity toward others, will encourage better relationships. Don't be afraid to try something new.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you offer help, you will get help in return. A personal change will improve your life and a relationship with someone special. A financial gain is heading your way.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — A secretive approach to your plans will help you avoid unnecessary interference. Don't let emotional issues cause uncertainty or push you in a direction you don't want to pursue.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Discuss plans with someone affected by the choices you make. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one. Consider a move that will free up cash.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Don't count on anything or anyone. Take control of any situation you are involved in to avoid a negative outcome. Safeguard your reputation; someone will try to make you look bad.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Make a statement and impress the people around you with your concern, affection and desire to make the world a better place.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get moving and be on the lookout for exciting people, places and things to do. A trip or social event will offer unique possibilities, as long as you don't overspend.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get your priorities straight. You can accomplish a lot if you are organized. The quicker you take care of responsibilities, the more time you will have for fun and games.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you use your ingenuity, creative ideas will unfold. Adapt your plans to suit current economic trends. Attend a trade show or conference that will offer connections and insight.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do what comes naturally. Follow your heart and head down the path that feels comfortable. Market what you have to offer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You'll get the wrong impression about the cost of something you want to do or buy. Don't avoid a situation, or things will escalate into an argument. Honesty is the best policy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Play to win. Get involved in activities that stimulate your mind, body and soul. A change in a meaningful relationship looks promising. Romance will enhance your life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be up-front about your past. If you have nothing to hide, it will be easier to figure out where you stand. Think matters through and do what's right.