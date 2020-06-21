Your birthday today: Evaluate what you have done, what you want to do, and how best to go about reaching your objective. Don't be afraid to take a different path or to try something new. Consider the possibilities, the cost involved and the rewards that will come your way if you follow through.
Cancer
(June 21-July 22) — Say what's on your mind. Positive change is within reach, but first, you have to make choices and take the necessary action to turn your plan into something concrete.
Leo
(July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what feels right and best for you. Put your heart and soul into achieving a physical or personal goal that will result in additional confidence.
Virgo
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You'll fall privy to inside information if you attend a virtual get-together with people from your past. The information you gather will change your mind about something or someone.
Libra
(Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a secretive approach to whatever you choose to do. The less information you share with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Discipline and hard work will lead to success.
Scorpio
(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You'll have a better idea regarding your next move. Start putting your ideas and plans down on paper in preparation to make your move when the time is right.
Sagittarius
(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Making changes at home can be costly if you trust someone else to take care of the details. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Take care of matters personally.
Capricorn
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Live life your way. Make adjustments at home that complement the things you enjoy doing the most. A heart-to-heart discussion and an affectionate gesture will improve a stressful relationship.
Aquarius
(Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — The effort you put into making your surroundings comfortable and user-friendly will pay off. Reward yourself. Personal improvements will boost your ego. Romance is in the stars.
Pisces
(Feb. 20-March 20) — Put more thought into what you want to pursue. Pay attention to detail to avoid making a mistake. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you physically, financially or emotionally.
Aries
(March 21-April 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself until you are sure you are ready to share. What you say will lead to a change you may not be prepared to accept.
Taurus
(April 20-May 20) — You'll be inspired by what someone shares with you. Start a new project that will help you achieve peace of mind. A program that encourages better health, diet and fitness is supported.
Gemini
(May 21-June 20) — Follow through with your plan. It's one thing to talk about what you intend to do, and another to physically make it happen. Step up, accomplish your goal and be proud.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!