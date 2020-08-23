× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Your birthday today: If you initiate change, you will be happy with the results. Consider what isn't working for you anymore, and focus on what will make your life easier and happier. Personal improvements will lift your spirits. Romance is featured. You have what it takes to make your dreams a reality this year, so get cracking.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A new approach to an old idea will turn out well. Touch base with people who inspire you and support your efforts. A chance to relax with someone you love will lead to positive lifestyle changes.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don't let yourself get blamed for something you didn't do. Taking a step back will help you put things in perspective and avoid outside pressure. If you need help, ask for it.

Scorpio

(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Share your intentions and feelings. Let your emotions take over lead the way. Romance is in the stars. Don't be afraid to follow an unusual path.

Sagittarius