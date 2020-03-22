Your birthday today: You'll lean toward creative projects and people this year. The less time spent worrying about what might go wrong, the better. Let the past go and clear a path to a brighter future. Choose a direction that will stimulate your mind and promote personal gain and a healthier lifestyle.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Discipline will pay off. Look at your options and make choices that will encourage a lifestyle that will ease stress and fulfill you mentally, physically and emotionally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — If you let your mind wander back to days gone by, you'll discover something or someone who has been missing from your life. Love and romance are in a high cycle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Emotional matters will surface, causing confusion and uncertainty. Gather facts and look at situations honestly. Don't cave under pressure. Know when to say no and walk away.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Turn your home into a place of comfort. Your happiness depends on how you live and on doing what brings you the most joy. Make plans with a loved one.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Seize the moment and go after what you want. Don't let someone who is indulgent or lazy tempt you to sit back and do nothing. If you take action, you'll feel satisfaction instead of remorse.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don't take anything for granted. When you least expect it, someone will let you down. Cover every angle and take responsibility for your happiness. Do what you do best.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You'll be questioning your next move. Don't worry so much. Take a deep breath and relax for a moment. If you let your mind wander, you'll come up with an innovative plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you want to spend more time with someone, let them know. Making personal plans will give you something to look forward to and will enhance a meaningful relationship.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful whom you trust. Joint ventures aren't likely to go as planned. Truth matters, along with consistency and realism. Think before you act. Avoid indulgent behavior.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Money is heading your way, a job can be changed, and an opportunity can be taken advantage of if you are quick to react. Sharing personal goals with a loved one will bring you closer together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don't succumb to someone who is promising you the world, but not working to fulfill that pledge. Consider what's being offered and counter with an ultimatum.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don't waste time. If you aren't happy, trust and believe in your ability, and make changes that will help you maintain peace of mind.
Personal growth and happiness should be priorities.