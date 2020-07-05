(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Research will help you prepare to take advantage of a suggestion someone gave you. Use what you learn to fine-tune skills you want to incorporate into your plans. A creative path looks promising.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of unfinished tasks. Once you have your responsibilities put to rest, you will feel less stressed and more open to personal pampering or a romantic evening with someone special.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep your life simple, moderate and focused on what's important to you. A change to the way you live or a relationship adjustment that encourages equality will improve your life.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on what you have to achieve. You can make personal changes if you are willing to do the work yourself. Don't count on others to do things for you.

Pisces

(Feb. 20-March 20) — Speak up and find out where you stand. Anger won't solve a dilemma you face, but common sense will. Change the way you live or handle your financial affairs.

Aries