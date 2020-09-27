Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don't miss out on something because you are afraid of change or are hanging on to the past. Share your thoughts and make a smart move. Don't take a risk with your health or money.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to get trapped in a position that leaves no room for advancement. Focus on adding to your skills and focusing on making a positive lifestyle change. Romance is favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Redefine what it is you want to do, and consider how to turn your talents into something tangible. Don't let someone come between you and your dreams.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Move forward with the changes you want to make to your life personally and professionally. Not everyone will agree with you. Follow your heart, and you'll achieve peace and happiness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Stay put, play it safe and avoid excessive behavior. Intelligence and common sense will help you prevent getting into a dangerous situation that will cause emotional setbacks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what you can to include your loved ones in your plans, and it will help alleviate hurdles that can make your life difficult. Make romance a priority.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Draw from those who can offer insight into the possibilities that lie ahead. Refuse to let emotions interfere with making a clear-cut decision that will benefit you and the people you love.

