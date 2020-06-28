Scorpio

(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Approach a new project with a keen imagination, and you will surpass your expectations. Put a strategy in place that encourages learning, expressing your thoughts and sharing with like-minded people.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Fixing up your surroundings will make you feel better about your living arrangements. Channel your energy into personal conquests that will boost your ego. Romance will tighten a special relationship.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A different approach to the way you run your home will pay off. Giving the people you live with greater freedom will encourage them to contribute more to the household.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It's OK to be selfish once in a while. Take time to catch up and to ease stress. Let someone close to you know how much you care. Live life your way.

Pisces