Look at your options and consider your lifestyle. It's time to make a change that will encourage you to use all the knowledge and skills you have developed to reach a goal. Balance work, health, fitness and leisure time in order to ease stress.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Feeling safe and secure will help you plan for the future. If you are open to suggestions, you will find the path that brings you joy and peace of mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments at home that will accommodate a loved one. Look for reasonable ways to make your life easier and less stressful. Romance will brighten things up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put an end to an ongoing problem with a friend or relative. A change to how or where you live will lift your spirits. Don't take unnecessary risks or put up with poor behavior.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Think twice before making a change. Be on guard when dealing with shared expenses. Someone will have a problem sticking to a budget.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Keep an open mind. Arguing won't solve anything, but research and fair play will lead to common ground. A change to how you handle your finances will help you avoid loss.