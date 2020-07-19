(Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discard what you no longer need. Reevaluate your intentions and walk away from those standing in your way. Explore new ideas and embrace new beginnings. Choose mind over matter.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Investments will go sour if you trust someone with your cash or embark on a joint venture. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Immerse yourself in self-improvement.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Spit it out if you don't like the way someone is treating you. Don't raise your voice, but do state the facts and offer alternatives. Aim to solve problems, not to fuel them.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change of plans that someone reveals will come as a surprise. Consider what's best for you and adjust. When in doubt, look inward and focus on personal growth.

Pisces

(Feb. 20-March 20) — Get in touch with your inner self, and you'll discover you have more to offer than you realize. Refuse to let anyone put you down or make you feel inadequate.

Aries